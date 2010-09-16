Rancho Los Coches RV Park: Historic ranch remains

LAKESIDE (CBS 8) - Return with us now to those thrilling days of yesteryear, when RVs had wooden wheels and Lakeside's biggest crime was cattle rustling.

At 28 1/2 acres, Rancho Los Coches was the smallest Mexican land grant in San Diego County, but played a large role in local history.

"This was the first stage stop out of San Diego on their way to San Antonio, and also a stop for the jackass mail," Bill Milligan of Los Coches RV Park said.

One-hundred-fifty years lager, the Rancho Los Coches RV Park preserves the remnants of the way we were. Among the other treasures preserved in the park is a smoker that dates back to the early 1800s.

"Basically they had a fire down here and they smoked their meat here for the mission, basically they had a roof on this to contain the smoke," Bill said.

At every crossroad in the cozy park, another artifact remains intact. The faint echo of ancient footsteps resonates through the junipers and pines.

"It still has that frontier, that pioneer spirit here," Bill said.

Chiseled out of the rugged west, Rancho Los Coches pays homage to our descendants who shaped our destiny.