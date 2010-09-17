Black: Young to start Saturday night vs Cardinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres manager Bud Black says right-hander Chris Young is scheduled to start Saturday night at St. Louis.

The 6-foot-10 Young made one start this season before going on the disabled list April 12 with a strained right shoulder. Young is coming off three rehab starts in the minor leagues.

On Saturday night, he allowed three hits in 5 2-3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and one walk for Class A Lake Elsinore.

Young has had a significant injury each of the last three seasons.

The Padres dropped out of first place for the first time in three months Thursday.