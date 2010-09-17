Report: Affleck admits Joaquin Phoenix doc a fake - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Report: Affleck admits Joaquin Phoenix doc a fake

In this film publicity image released by Magnolia Pictures, Joaquin Phoenix is shown in the film, 'I'm Still Here.' In this film publicity image released by Magnolia Pictures, Joaquin Phoenix is shown in the film, 'I'm Still Here.'

NEW YORK – Casey Affleck is admitting to what many critics suspected all along: His documentary about Joaquin Phoenix was a fake.

The film, "I'm Still Here," followed Phoenix as he announced he was retiring from acting and launching a rap career.

The "Walk the Line" star grew doughy and disheveled, and he famously made an awkward appearance on David Letterman's show.

Affleck, who's Phoenix's brother-in-law and the film's director, now tells The New York Times that the whole thing was an act, calling it "the performance of his career." Affleck says he even faked home movies of Phoenix as a child.

But he insists he never meant to trick anyone, and rather was dabbling in "gonzo filmmaking."

Some critics called it a fascinating look at celebrity. Others assumed it was all staged.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    Sunday, March 18 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-03-18 23:55:23 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 

  • After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:14:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.