How did a sex offender vanish without a GPS tracker?

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - He served time for raping and molesting children. He got out of prison last month, but failed to report to parole agents to get his GPS anklet.

Police say 53-year old Paul Castro did not report to parole officials two days after he was released to get fitted with a GPS device.

Castro is described as Native American, 5 feet, 9 inches, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and is heavily tattooed.

If you see him, call Escondido police.

