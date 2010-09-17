Police looking for man who tried to pick up girl

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - San Diego police are looking for a man they say tried to get a 14-year-old girl inside his car.

It happened yesterday in the 500 block of South Euclid Avenue in Valencia park.

Police say a man possibly driving a light gold or tan 2009 Nissan Altima repeatedly asked the girl to get into his car.

She refused and crossed the street to call her mom and police

The driver is described as a 50-year-old black man, bald with a black and grey mustache and wearing a dark brown polo shirt.