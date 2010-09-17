Border Patrol discovers pot farm near Temecula

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Border Patrol discovered a covert marijuana growing operation in a secluded area of Temecula.

Agents found more than 300 plants in an irrigation system and cultivating equipment in De Luz canyon on Tuesday.

The plants, which were later destroyed, had the potential to produce more than a million dollars worth of marijuana.

So far no arrests have been made.

Last month agents destroyed more than a thousand plants from similar operations in Rainbow and Bonsall.