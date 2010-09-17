Victims sift for mementos in Bay Area gas pipe blast site

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Families who lost everything in the San Bruno fire are now going through the painful process of sifting through the rubble.

Adam Tafralis and his mother weren't home when last week's blast destroyed their home.

His dad was injured and barely escaped. He's since taken a turn for the worse. The family remains in shock that everything they own is now gone.

The Tafralis' do have renters insurance to replace their belongings.