Candidates campaign for midterm elections - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Candidates campaign for midterm elections

Posted: Updated:

Midterm elections are less than seven weeks away, and candidates are battling for support. Both parties are hitting the campaign trail hard, and President Obama has backed several democrats.

For all the details, watch this video report from Washington D.C.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.