2010 Charger Girls unveil new calendar

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The 2010 Charger Girls squad has unveiled its brand new calendar.

They showed it off Thursday night at a special VIP party at Donovan's Circle of Fifths. Not only did guests get their first peek, they also got a chance to meet the Charger Girls and get their calendars signed.

"I think the calendar is gorgeous. I think it just gets better and better each and every year and it's amazing," Charger Girl Lauren said.

"It's such an awesome experience. It's such a life changing experience. I'll remember this forever," Charger Girl Emily said.

You can pre-order your copy of the calendar at the Chargers' official pro shop on Chargers.com.

Go behind the scenes and see the making of the 2010 Charger Girls calendar. Watch "Charger Girls 2010" Saturday, Sept. 18 at 4:30 p.m. on CBS 8.