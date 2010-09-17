Thunderboat regatta takes over Mission Bay this weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The 44th annual San Diego Bayfair powerboat regatta is scheduled to get underway at 7 a.m. Friday, bringing three full days of powerboats and hydroplanes racing on Mission Bay.

Tickets, which are $20 for Friday, $25 for Saturday and $30 for Sunday or $45 for all three days, will be sold at the corner of Ingraham Street and Vacation Road. Children under 6 and active military will be admitted for free.

All visitor parking will be on Fiesta Island and there will be shuttle buses to take race fans to Vacation Island, the location of the pits for the H1 Unlimited hydroplanes, Grand Prix boats and other classes competing at Bayfair.

Race fans will be allowed to bring coolers, blankets and chairs onto Fiesta or Vacation islands, as well as Crown Point.

Food vendors and a beer garden will also be part of the festivities, along with live music tonight and Saturday night.