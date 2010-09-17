Chargers sign long snapper Ryan Neill

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Chargers are on their second long snapper since David Binn was hurt on Monday night and placed on injured reserve.

The Chargers say James Dearth, who was signed Wednesday to replace Binn, has been placed on IR after hurting his foot in practice on Thursday.

To take Dearth's spot, the Chargers on Friday signed Ryan Neill to a one-year contract. He is in his fourth NFL season and snapped in nine games during the 2009 season for the St. Louis Rams.

Binn was the longest-tenured Chargers player. San Diego plays its home opener Sunday against Jacksonville. The game will be blacked out on local TV.

