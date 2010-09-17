AP Source: Lohan fails court-ordered drug test

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Lindsay Lohan has failed a court-ordered drug and alcohol screening within the last month.

A person familiar with the case, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed the positive test results Friday. The person declined to specify what substance triggered the positive result.

The failed test could constitute a probation violation for the troubled star. A judge had threatened Lohan with 30 days in jail for each probation violation. A hearing would be conducted before Lohan could be returned to jail.

Los Angeles County District Attorney's spokeswoman Sandi Gibbons said no such hearing had been scheduled as of Friday afternoon.

