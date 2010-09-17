Oasis Camel Dairy's Wild Turkey Stampede

RAMONA (CBS 8) - On a typical day at the Oasis Camel Dairy, you can nuzzle with one of the friendly neighbors or rap with a few rare birds, but today Gil and Nancy Riegler just wanted to talk turkey.

"We're getting ready to do one of the biggest racing events we ever had," Nancy said.

On Saturday, the former turkey capital of the world will host the Wild West Turkey Stampede, the premiere racing event for thoroughbred toms and hens.

"The show travels all over the United States. We've won awards for the show. It's really hilarious, and the turkeys are a lot faster than you think they are going to be," Nancy said.

Twelve of the world's fastest feathered trotters will go to the post, vying for the Breeders Cup. In a world that's filled with turkeys, there can only be one big bird.

The Wild West Turkey Stampede will be held Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Oasis Camel Dairy.