Toyota settles suit over fatal Santee crash

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A report says Toyota Motor Corp. has settled a lawsuit brought by relatives of four family members killed in a high-speed crash near San Diego that galvanized attention around safety flaws of Toyotas and led to the recalls of millions of cars.

The Los Angeles Times said Friday that Toyota revealed the settlement in a letter to a Superior Court judge, but the company gave no details about the terms and wants to keep them confidential.

California Highway Patrol officer Mark Saylor had borrowed the Lexus from a dealer in August 2009. The sedan sped out of control and ran over an embankment in La Mesa, killing Saylor, his wife, their 13-year-old daughter and his brother-in-law.

The Times says Toyota is expected to file motions disclosing the settlement on Monday.

