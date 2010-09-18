Brush fire damages home in Spring Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brush fire damages home in Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO, Calf. (CBS 8) – A brush fire damaged one home and forced people in the lamplighter village neighborhood of Spring Valley to evacuate.

It broke out just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Jamacha road and Sweetwater road.

The fire reportedly is 100% contained, but firefighters are making sure there aren't anymore flare ups.

News 8's Rekha Muddaraj reports from Spring Valley in this video story.

