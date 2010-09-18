Bug bombs send several people to the hospital

SAN DIEGO, Calf. (CBS 8) – Several people, including three firefighters, ended up in the hospital after three bug bombs were set off inside an apartment in Carmel Valley.

The initial incident happened around noon Saturday in the 10,000 block of Carmel Country Road.

One person in the apartment was overwhelmed by the bug bomb fumes and taken to the hospital.

Three firefighters who responded to the incident were also treated and later released.