Man's body found floating in ocean identified

SAN DIEGO, Calf. (CBS 8) – The name of the victim found floating in the water off the coast of Point Loma about a week ago has been released.

The San Diego county medical examiner has identified the man as 66-year-old Clinton Hindorff of El Cajon.

Two fishermen found Hindorff floating face down near sunset cliffs park on September 10.

Lifeguards pulled him from the water and an investigation is now underway into how Hindorff died.