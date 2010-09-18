Sheriff's deputy shoots man armed with knife

SAN DIEGO, Calf. (CBS 8) – A Santee man is recovering tonight after being shot by a sheriff's deputy.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday night in the 8600 block of Ellsworth lane.

Deputies received a call from a woman who said her son was armed with a knife and trying to kidnap a child.

When they arrived, they were confronted by 26-year-old Pedro Galarza.

Galarza then reached into his waistband and that's when the deputy opened fire.

Galarza was found to be carrying a large knife and an ice pick. Another large knife was found next to him.

Galarza remains hospitalized in stable condition.