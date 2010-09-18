Toyota settles runaway Lexus lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Calf. (CBS 8) – Toyota has settled a lawsuit brought by relatives of the local family that was killed when their runaway Lexus crashed in Santee last summer.

So far, no specific details of the settlement have been released.

In August of 2009, CHP officer Mark Saylor was driving a borrowed Lexus when it accelerated out of control and crashed into a riverbed off the 125 in Santee.

Saylor, his wife, daughter and his brother-in-law were killed in the fiery crash.

Investigators say a wrong-sized floor mat trapped the accelerator and caused the crash.