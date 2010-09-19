San Diego Chargers rout Jaguars 38-13, force six turnovers

San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, left, talks with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback David Garrard, right, after an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010. The Chargers won 38-13. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates scores a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half during their NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego Chargers running back Mike Tolbert scores a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter during their NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Malcom Floyd scores a touchdown as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Rashean Mathis defends in the second half during their NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010, in San Diego. The Chargers won 38-13. (AP Photo)

By Darren Feeney / KFMB Interactive

As good as Phillip Rivers was, the San Diego Chargers' defense was even better.

The Chargers intercepted Jaguars quarterback David Garrard four times and forced two fumbles to cause a franchise-worst six turnovers for Jacksonville.

Rivers responded from two early interceptions of his own to throw for 334 yards and three touchdowns as San Diego (1-1) bounced back from an embarrassing 21-14 loss in Kansas City Monday night.

San Diego fans took a collective deep breath when rookie running back Ryan Mathews had to be helped off the field in the first quarter after hurting his ankle at the end of a three-yard run. He jogged out of the locker room and back to the bench in the second quarter but did not return to the game.

With his primary target wide receiver Vincent Jackson suspended and holding out, there is no doubt who Rivers' favorite option is.

Rivers threw touchdown passes of nine and four yards to tight end Antonio Gates in the first half. Gates finished with five catches for 57 yards.

Rivers also connected with Malcom Floyd on a 54-yarder in the fourth quarter to put the Chargers ahead 38-6.

Rivers completed 22 of 29 passes, with two interceptions. It was his 16th career 300-yard day.

Mike Tolbert and Darren Sproles filled in admirably for Mathews in the backfield.

Mike Tolbert scored two touchdowns for 82 yards on 16 carries, while Darren Sproles had 100-total yards including 4 catches.

Antoine Cason had two interceptions for San Diego while Brandon Siler and Kevin Burnett each had one. Cason also forced a fumble by Mike Sims-Walker that Burnett recovered. Antwan Applewhite forced a fumble by Maurice Jones-Drew that Paul Oliver recovered.

The Chargers completely shut down Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew. He rushed for 31 yards on 12 carries with a long of seven yards.

Jacksonville got its only touchdown with 37 seconds to play, a 3-yard pass from Garrard to Sims-Walker. Josh Scobee kicked field goals of 44 and 48 yards.

Trade talks are beginning to heat up with disgruntled Vincent Jackson and the Minnesota Vikings.

ESPN's Chris Mortenson reports that the Vikings (0-2) are expected to convene either Sunday night or Monday on whether to make a serious play for Jackson.

Under a settlement reached Thursday, Jackson has to sit out the first four games of the season under suspension—instead of six—if he is traded by the Chargers to a new team by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Jackson wants a contract that will average $9.5 million per year and contain $30 million in guaranteed money. If the Vikings are willing to pay that amount, the Chargers are expected to ask for two draft picks, one of them at least a second-rounder.

Unable to sell the remaining 8,000 tickets for this weekend, the game at Qualcomm Stadium was blacked out in virtually all of Southern California.

All four AFC West teams won on Sunday, leaving the Chargers in a three-way tie for second behind Kansas City (2-0).

The Chargers travel to Qwest Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) next Sunday at 1:15.