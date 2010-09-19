School districts try selling ads to fund programs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

LOS ANGELES (AP) — San Diego County's Sweetwater Union High School District is set to approve its first on-campus advertiser on Monday under a recently adopted policy to allow advertising inside the district's 15 high schools.

Sweetwater is the latest cash-squeezed district to resort to commercials to generate revenue. Reeling from state budget cuts with no relief in sight, districts are finding that one of the most lucrative cash-generators is advertising to students, which is raising concerns over the role of schools in promoting commercial brands and products to a captive audience of impressionable youngsters.

Sweetwater's first proposed advertiser is Platt College, a local art and design school that would pay $6,000 to place two banners in each high school.

