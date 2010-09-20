Chula Vista police investigate attempted ATM theft

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Two thieves apparently trying to steal a cash machine from a South Bay market early Monday fled on foot, leaving behind a stolen truck, when an employee of the business walked in on them.

The worker interrupted the burglary at Mercado International on Third Avenue in Chula Vista about 3:15 a.m., police spokesman Bernard Gonzales said.

Seeing the employee, the bandits -- two men in their 20s or early 30s, wearing dark clothing -- ran out of the store and disappeared into the neighborhood, abandoning the red-and-white 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck they had arrived in.

"The (thieves) had parked the vehicle near the front doors, broke the door windows, then wrapped a metal cable to the truck in an attempt to pull the doors open," Gonzales said. "There is an ATM approximately 15 feet inside the doors, (and it) appears to have been the likely target."

After the burglars fled, the unoccupied vehicle rolled forward, crossed a parking area and crashed to a stop into another building.

The bandits apparently had used a rock to smash their way into the business, according to police.