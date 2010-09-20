Pedestrian killed in accident near Sports Arena

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A man is killed while crossing the street near the Sports Arena.

It happened last night at the intersection of Rosecrans and Kurtz

Police say the driver of a Jeep Cherokee was heading south on Rosecrans, when a homeless man in his 40's walked into the middle of the intersection against a red light.

The SUV hit him and he died about two hours later.

The medical examiner hasn't released the victim's name.

The driver is not expected to face charges because he had the right of way.