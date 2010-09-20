UCSD engineers shake things up in simulated earthquakes - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

UCSD engineers shake things up in simulated earthquakes

SCRIPPS RANCH (CBS 8) - When it comes to earthquakes, experts say it's not a matter of if the big one is coming, but when.

On Monday, UCSD engineers are shaking a 24-foot bridge column to see how it handles earthquakes.

In this News 8 video story, more on what the test could tell us about local bridges.

