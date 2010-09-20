Lohan again faces jail after arrest warrant issued

FILE - In this July 20, 2010 file photo, Lindsay Lohan listens during a court hearing in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/ Los Angeles Times, Al Seib, pool)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Another warrant, another court hearing for Lindsay Lohan.

Lohan has been ordered to appear at a hearing on Friday after a judge issued an arrest warrant for failing a drug test less than a month after she was released from inpatient rehab.

Superior Court Judge Elden Fox revoked Lohan's probation in her three-year-old drug case Monday and issued a bench warrant which was immediately stayed, allowing her to remain free until the hearing to determine if she violated her probation.

Previously, Fox had threatened the actress with 30 days in jail for each violation. He must now decide whether to send her back to jail or into treatment.

Lohan confirmed on her Twitter page last week that she failed the court-ordered drug and alcohol screening.

"Regrettably, I did in fact fail my most recent drug test," she tweeted.

She also said, "substance abuse is a disease, which unfortunately doesn't go away over night. I am working hard to overcome it."

Lohan often posts updates on her verified account.

A message left with Lohan's attorney Shawn Chapman Holley was not immediately returned.

Lohan was released from jail on Aug. 2 after serving 14 days of a 90-day sentence for violating her probation in the 2007 case involving drug use and driving under the influence.

Fox took over the case last month and laid out a path paved with therapy sessions and 12-step meetings that could have finally brought Lohan's drug case to an end.

Another judge had required her to begin a three-month stint in rehab at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Fox, however, agreed on Aug. 25 to release her from inpatient rehab after reviewing reports by her doctors and medical records from a three-year period.

Despite ordering an intense regimen of counseling and therapy, Fox gave Lohan some incentives to succeed. He dismissed two drug counts to which the actress pleaded guilty in 2007.

Lohan also dropped her $100 million lawsuit over a Super Bowl ad for E-Trade that featured a "milkaholic" baby named Lindsay, according to documents filed Monday in a Manhattan court.

