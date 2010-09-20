2 men sentenced to life in prison for gang shootings

VISTA (CNS) - Two gang members convicted in a 2005 shooting that killed an Oceanside teen and wounded another youth were each sentenced Monday to life prison terms.
Situe Toluao, 26, was sentenced to 114 years to life in prison by Vista Judge Timothy Casserly.
Co-defendant Peni Siulua, 27, was sentenced to 82 years to life behind bars.
The two were convicted of murder and attempted murder for the June 28, 2005, shooting in northeast Oceanside's Mesa Margarita neighborhood that killed 18-year-old Joaquin Pruitt and wounded then-19-year-old Sean Oates.
Authorities said the defendants were out for revenge against a rival gang for the shooting death 19 days earlier of 16-year-old Rusty Seau, a cousin of former Chargers and USC linebacker Junior Seau.
Neither Pruitt nor Oates were documented gang members, said Deputy District Attorney Terri Perez.
