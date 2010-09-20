Success Story: Alecia's dreams come true

It's just amazing to see the transformation a 15-year-old girl named Alecia has made over these past two years. When News 8 first introduced her in August of 2008, she was living a life of uncertainty and had moved four different times in three short years. But now, Alecia has found the stability and love she'd always dreamed of having - here is her success story.

"I've been in foster care for three years," Alecia said.

She was 13-years-old when we met her two years ago, sweet and soft-spoken, but filled with sadness, after years of abandonment.

"Sometimes I'm just like, why me, what have I ever done?" she asked.

She was yearning for love, for a family - a mom and a dad.

And she shared her heartbreaking poem:

"Have you ever wondered why God had put you here, if life was going to be so horrible? I have, a lot of times."

"Her poem was very, very. It makes you cry," said a social worker.

Stacy and Kevin were watching Adopt 8 that night.

"She seemed a little bit lost, and she had her real quiet, little girl voice. And she looked like she was looking for parents, and we thought we could fill that niche in her life," explained Kevin.

And that, they have.

Alecia has now blossomed into a beautiful 15-year-old girl, who couldn't be more grateful that her dreams of having a mom and a dad have come true.

"Yeah, I'm pretty excited. I'm really thankful that I met them and am finally out of foster care and have an adoptive family now," Alecia added.

"I always wanted to be a mom, and she's the perfect daughter," said Stacy.

"We're so crazy about her,"

"We'll be watching TV and she'll say, ‘mom and dad, turn the TV off. I'll entertain you!' and she'll start singing or dancing or just being goofy. She's very entertaining. She sings, she dances, she writes poems, she writes songs," said Kevin. "She just finished her first year of high school, so we're looking forward to high school graduation, college. We want to walk her down the aisle, and we want grandchildren. So, we want the whole ball of wax."

It's the future Alecia wasn't sure she'd ever have, and she continues to advocate for foster kids still in the system through her poetry:

"Some of us hope, some of us pray. Pray for God to take the pain away. Some of us wait for years, and some of us wait for months. But even at that, we've waited long enough."

And though it was a rough road, Alecia realizes without having taken that path, she wouldn't be with the wonderful parents she has today.

"Now that I think about it, everything I've ever been through, I think, I finally get the puzzle in life, I finally put it together now," continued Alecia.

If you'd like to adopt from foster care, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U to learn more about getting started.