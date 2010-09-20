Judge in Toyota suit says sealed settlement likely

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A California judge overseeing state claims against Toyota says he's inclined to keep confidential the settlement of a lawsuit by relatives of four people killed when a driver was unable to stop a runaway Lexus.

Judge Anthony Mohr said Monday he would probably sign such an order.

An attorney for the dealership that loaned the Lexus objected, because Toyota's settlement did not cover claims against the dealership.

The August 2009 crash killed off-duty California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Saylor, his wife, their daughter and Saylor's brother-in-law.

Toyota subsequently recalled millions of cars to replace floor mats it said could cause the accelerator to jam.

The moves came during a rare joint hearing with the federal judge overseeing claims filed in federal court that was filled to near capacity with attorneys.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)