Crews knock down hillside brush fire near Lake Murray

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There were tense moments for some homeowners Monday in Del Cerro as a brush fire rushed up a hillside.

The fire broke out off Del Cerro Boulevard and Elaine Way near Lake Murray just after 1 p.m.

In this News 8 video story, Steve Price has more on what sparked the fire and how crews got it all under control.

