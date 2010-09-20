Fans for stoked for "Hawaii Five-0" premiere Monday night - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fans for stoked for "Hawaii Five-0" premiere Monday night

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Same name, different generation.

"Hawaii Five-0" returns to network television Monday night, and San Diegans are excited.

One thing that remains the same from the old series is the ever-familiar theme song. In this News 8 video story, photojournalist Ron Johnson asked San Diegans if they could hum along.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.