Fuzziwig's Candy Company: Old-fashioned confections

CORONADO (CBS 8) - The wonders of Willy Wonka wane when it comes to Coronado's Fuzziwick's Candy Company and the confections concocted in Trish Grueser's kitchen.

"We make most of our own chocolate. I've been doing this for 17 years," she said.

This Orange Avenue shop, just a few blocks from the Hotel Del Coronado, is dripping in gooey decadence from turtles to homemade fudge. Fuzziwick's best seller is the Coronado Crunch.

"Kind of an adult rice crispy treat," Trish said. "It's peanut butter and white chocolate, marshmallows, chocolate chips, rice crispies and a little bit of toffee."

Treat-seeking tourists and locals alike are always encouraged to sample. But this Coronado candy company's real fame may just be their nod to nostalgia. Fuzziwicks is filled with the sugary memories of a misspent youth.

"People go, "Oh my word, you have Chuckles, I'll take a whole box of them,'" Trish said.

They are all here, all your old favorites from Necco Wafers to Mallo Cups to Pop Rocks. There's a rainbow of M&Ms and every conceivable flavor of Jelly Belly.

"There are 48 there," Trish said.

Also to satisfy your sweet tooth, Fuzziwigs also sells a complete line of nostalgic sodas.

"We make everybody happy," Trish said.

It's the quest for simpler times and a sugar rush that fills this island shop. You see, candy is a recession-proof business, because when the going gets tough, the tough needs sweets.



Fuzziwig's Candy Factory

1126 Orange Avenue

Coronado, CA 92118

(619) 437-7290