Del Mar considers law to curb teen drinking parties - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Del Mar considers law to curb teen drinking parties

Posted: Updated:

DEL MAR (CBS 8) - Del Mar is looking for ways to crack down on teen partying.

The city council is considering a social host ordinance to go after adults who supply teems with alcohol or drugs.

In this News 8 video story, Craig McKee takes a look at the punishments they could face if this goes through.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.