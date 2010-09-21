New electric car makes its debut in San Diego

By News 8 Reporter Jeff Zevely

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A new eco-friendly car is pulling into San Diego Tuesday.

The CODA made it's San Diego debut Tuesday with a booming battery that packs 40-percent more punch than any electric vehicle in its class. For the past several months the electric car showed off it's stuff across the country in Detroit, New York and Washington, DC, and now San Diego.

CODA is a California company backed by a half billion dollars worth of start up capital that the company says you can depend on. Starting this winter, for $37,000, you can buy and drive the CODA, a fully electric car that the company says you can depend on. The car comes with a standard three year 36,000-mile warranty.

"The thing that we're most proud of is to be able to offer the battery system, which is really the guts of the car, at an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty," Mike Jackson of Coda Automotive said.

The four-door, five-passenger sedan can travel between 90 and 120 miles on a single full charge and go zero to 60 miles per hour in 11 seconds with a top speed of 80 miles an hour.

"You know the interesting thing about this is once you start driving the car, you forget it's all electric. It gives you the same performance you'd expect, the same ride and handling dynamics that you'd expect in a car this size. The fact that you've got five-passenger capacity and you could put two sets of golf clubs in -- you really sacrifice nothing," Jackson said.

Whether you listen to or look at the Coda sedan you can't help but notice what's missing. "Well obviously there is no tailpipe it's a zero emission vehicle," said Mike Jackson from Coda Automotive. That's right, no more gasoline stations, you fill this car up in the comfort of your own home. "It takes about between 2 and 6 hours, " said Jackson. The company plans to install some artificial noise to protect the hearing impaired.

Although leather seats are optional, all CODAs come equipped with a navigation system and dual air bags. With an electric car motor there are no spark plugs that means no oil changes and no dirty hands. If you'd like to buy a CODA, they will be available in December. Consumers can put down a refundable $499 deposit for the car on the company's website.