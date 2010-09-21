USNS Mercy returns from humanitarian aid deployment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy was expected to return to San Diego Tuesday from Southeast Asia.

The Mercy will return to Naval Station San Diego at 11 a.m. from a roughly five-month humanitarian aid deployment, according to the Navy's public affairs office.

The Mercy deployed May 1 as part of "Pacific Partnership," with scheduled visits to Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Timor-Leste and Palau. Other ships taking part in the partnership made stops in Palau and Papua New Guinea.

The Mercy is one of two U.S. Navy hospital ships. It has multiple operating rooms, sophisticated X-ray capabilities and more than 500 volunteer and military staff.