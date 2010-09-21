Wash. woman burned in acid hoax charged with theft - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wash. woman burned in acid hoax charged with theft

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A prosecutor in the case of a Washington state woman who falsely claimed a stranger had thrown acid in her face says the decision to charge her with theft was an easy one.

Clark County Deputy Prosecutor Tony Golik said Tuesday on NBC's "Today" show that the charges are based on the press conferences that 28-year-old Bethany Storro held and the money she collected after the Aug. 30 hoax.

Storro has since admitted smearing drain cleaner on her face in an attempt to kill herself.

Court records indicate Storro has spent about $1,500 of the $28,000 collected on dinner for her parents, clothes for herself and a bill for a previous laser facial peel.

Storro faces three second-degree felony theft charges. If convicted as charged, she could spend a maximum of five years in jail.

