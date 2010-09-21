Sanders asks San Diegans to attend final Padres home games - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sanders asks San Diegans to attend final Padres home games in NL title effort

Mayor Jerry Sanders with COO of the San Diego Padres Tom Garfinkel.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mayor Jerry Sanders Tuesday implored San Diegans to get behind the Padres baseball team for its final two-week push to win the National League West title.

"It's truly remarkable this late in September this team is only one-half game out of first place," Sanders said.

Most experts before the season predicted the Padres to finish near the bottom of the division, but the mayor said he has "watched with pride" as the team battled to prove them wrong.

The Padres trail the San Francisco Giants, and lead the third-place Colorado Rockies by one game. Also, if the Padres do fail to win the division, they trail the Atlanta Braves of the National League East by two games in the race for the wildcard spot in the playoffs.

Flanked by team President Tom Garfinkel and the "Swinging Friar" mascot, the mayor asked San Diegans to attend the final seven home games - against the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs - as well as wear Padres colors and fly banners.

The Padres donated 10,000 placards to the city, which will be distributed to the team's fans for free at libraries.

