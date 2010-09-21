Wyclef Jean leaves Haiti politics to promote album

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Wyclef Jean has officially ended his bid for Haiti's presidency.

A statement sent Tuesday by his publicist says the singer is leaving Haitian politics to promote a new album.

Jean's candidacy ended last month when the Caribbean country's eight-member provisional electoral council left him and more than a dozen other hopefuls off the ballot. Nineteen candidates were approved.

No official reasons were given for the exclusions. Jean is presumed not to have met constitutional requirements including living in Haiti. He lives in New Jersey.

The announcement ends speculation the singer would contest the disqualification, though the council does not allow appeals.

The election is slated for Nov. 28.