Red Shoe review

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In the pre-dawn hours of a Tuesday morning, charismatic News 8 weather reporter Kimberly King got Red Shoe Day off to a rousing start.

"I'm absolutely excited. This is something near and dear to my heart," Kimberly said.

Kim and her group of Golden Triangle Rotary Club volunteers enthusiastically accepted donations along La Jolla Village Drive.

"It just makes you feel good to be a part of it," Kimberly said.

Eight-hundred volunteers took to the streets of San Diego to raise money for Ronald McDonald House.

"Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home that families can stay at if they have a child in need who needs to stay at the hospital a long time. The family can stay right across the street. Channel 8 is always awesome. Not only have they given us help with Red Shoe Day, we made them superstars as well," a spokesman said.

On almost every major intersection, you could see them -- volunteers with red shirts, red shoes and warm hearts. News 8's Carlo Cecchetto lead the 4S Ranch Red Shoe contingency.

"People are being very warm. Everybody is asking about it, people of course putting money in. They're happy to support it," Carlo said.

On the corner of Camino Del Norte and Dove Canyon, the enthusiasm was contagious.

"I love children. I have one of my own. We thought it would be fun to get out and make some noise," a volunteer said.

There was music in the air and money in the shoes. On Tuesday morning all across the county, dedicated volunteers and their generous neighbors were willing to go the extra mile and donate the extra dollars, all to benefit Ronald McDonald House.

Now that's a great way to start a day.