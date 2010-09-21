Decision to turn off president's speech sparks controversy - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

TUESDAY, September 21, 2010

Decision to turn off president's speech sparks controversy in Del Mar

Posted: Updated:

DEL MAR (CBS 8) - The president wanted to send a message to students as they started the new school year, but kids in Del Mar were tuned out.

In this News 8 video story, Richard Allyn has the controversy over Del Mar Union's decision to unplug the president.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.