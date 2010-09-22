3.5 quake rattles areas near Borrego Springs and Ramona - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

3.5 quake rattles areas near Borrego Springs and Ramona

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 3.5-magnitude earthquake shook the far eastern reaches of North County early Wednesday.

The temblor struck at 12:18 a.m. about 10 miles west-northwest of Borrego Springs and about 30 miles northeast of Ramona, according to a preliminary report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

