Cher ending Vegas show Feb. 5 after some 200 shows

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2010 file photo, Cher poses in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cher's final curtain on her headline show on the Las Vegas Strip is set for Feb. 5 after about 200 shows.

Officials at the Caesars Palace hotel-casino said Tuesday that tickets for Cher's final run of shows starting Jan. 11 will go on sale Saturday.

The last show ends a three-year residency for the iconic singer known for over-the-top costumes, elaborate showmanship and hits spanning several decades.

Cher's departure from the 4,300-seat Colosseum theater will come about one month before Celine Dion returns March 15 to start her second engagement. Her first five-year run grossed more than $400 million.

"Cher at the Colosseum" features dancers choreographed by Doriana Sanchez and costumes designed by Cher's longtime designer, Bob Mackie.

