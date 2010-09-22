Bill would name SD County roads after slain teens

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Two lawmakers want to name San Diego County highways after Chelsea King and Amber Dubois - the local teens who were murdered by a convicted sex offender.



Supervisor Bill Horn wants his colleagues to push for state legislation to name a bridge on Interstate 15 after Chelsea and a section of State Route 78 after Amber. Amber loved animals and the road is near the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.



A Horn spokesman tells the San Diego Union-Tribune that state Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher plans to introduce the bill this year and asked Horn to seek local support.



Seventeen-year-old Chelsea was killed in February and 14-year-old Amber was killed last year. Sex offender John Gardner III is serving a life sentence for their murders.



___



Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.