Power restored to more than one thousand East County customers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - About 1,100 addresses in the East County lost power Wednesday due to an apparent problem with an overhead electrical system.

The outage occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m., affecting neighborhoods in Alpine, the Barrett Lake area, Dehesa, Indian Springs, Jamacha, Jamul and Lyons Valley, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

By late morning, repair crews had restored service to all but two addresses, which were expected to be back on line by mid-afternoon, the utility reported.

