Mystique: Absolutely adorable

Breed: Domestic Short Hair
Color: Tabby/White
Age: 2 Months
Sex: Female
Hair: Short
Adoption Fee: $100
The words "absolutely adorable" are not enough to describe this sweet kitten. Playful, curious and affectionate, Mystique is seeking a loving family and new place to call home.

Mystique is a true snuggle-bug who loves attention and affection. She is very social and would do great in a home with children and other pets. Mystique has a gentle nature and a playful spirit. While she will require tender love and care, this little gal is certainly worth the effort!

Her adoption fee is just $100 and includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam and more!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions:
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

