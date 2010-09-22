Mystique: Absolutely adorable

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Color: Tabby/White

Age: 2 Months

Sex: Female

Hair: Short

Adoption Fee: $100

Identification Number: 50247

The words "absolutely adorable" are not enough to describe this sweet kitten. Playful, curious and affectionate, Mystique is seeking a loving family and new place to call home.

Mystique is a true snuggle-bug who loves attention and affection. She is very social and would do great in a home with children and other pets. Mystique has a gentle nature and a playful spirit. While she will require tender love and care, this little gal is certainly worth the effort!

Her adoption fee is just $100 and includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam and more!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions:

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.