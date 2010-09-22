Mathews misses practice, has high ankle sprain

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Chargers rookie running back Ryan Mathews didn't practice on Wednesday and says he has a high ankle sprain.

Mathews says it'll be up to the training staff to decide whether he'll play Sunday at Seattle.

The 12th pick overall in the April draft, Mathews was hurt in the first quarter of last Sunday's 38-13 win against Jacksonville. He jogged back to the bench several minutes later and told Norv Turner he wanted to go back in, but the coach held him out as a precaution.

Mathews says the ankle feels a little better.

