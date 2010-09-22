JULIAN (CBS 8) - It's the best time of the year to head to the hills, especially with Larry Himmel as your tour guide.

Here's Larry's preview of Julian's Apple Days.

Apple days are here again

The skies above are clear again

So take the car out for a spin

Apple days are here again.

The recession's over, shout it now.

There's no one who can doubt it now.

So come out and tip a cow.

Apple days are here again.

Come on out and try the pies.

Get a slice that's supersized.

Add some ice cream for the thighs.

Apple days are here again.

Come before the ripe ones are all gone.

Picked clean by the flatland throng.

Call your mom invite her now.

Pick up of a jug of cider now.

Take a drink and then say "wow."

Apple days are here again.

Stop inside the quaint small shops

Owned by local moms and pops.

(You'll even find some friendly cops)

Sample other local crops.

Apple days are here again.

You'll even see some neat displays

That speak of Julian's olden days

Washed by the sun's golden rays.

Apple days are here again.

On weekends, the town offers lots of thrills

While all the locals, head for the hills.

Apple Days will make you cheer.

You won't find franchises here.

Just good folks and clean air.

Apple days are here again.

Apple days let's shout it now.

Just don't forget about it now.

They need our dollars and how.

Apple days are here again.

Apple days are here again.

So don't forget to bring a friend.

Come weekdays and you'll buck a trend.

Apple days are here again.