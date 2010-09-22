Four injured after chase ends in crash in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CNS) - Four people were injured Wednesday, at least two seriously, when a sedan being chased by police skidded out of control at high speed and collided with another vehicle at a North County intersection.

The roughly 10-minute chase began shortly before 1:30 p.m., as an officer responded to a report of a car being driven recklessly through Carlsbad while its occupants hurled debris out at passing vehicles, Lt. Matt Magro said.

The driver of the green sedan refused to yield, instead speeding off down Aviara Parkway and getting onto Interstate 5, according to Magro.

The motorist fled to the north on the freeway briefly, then exited onto Carlsbad Village Drive and headed east. Moments later, the fleeing driver lost control of the car, sending it smashing into a sport utility vehicle at Monroe Street.

Medics airlifted two people to a trauma center for treatment of severe injuries and took two other patients to a hospital by ground ambulance.

Officers found several packages of marijuana in the suspects' vehicle, according to a local news report.