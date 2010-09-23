Heat wave starts Friday across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A heat wave that will peak by the end of the weekend begins Friday in San Diego County, forecasters said.

High pressure building over the west will bring several days of hot weather through the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs Saturday through Monday will be 75 to 90 degrees in coastal areas, 90 to 100 in coastal valleys, 102 to 108 in inland valleys, 88 to 98 in mountains below 6,000 feet, 80 to 90 in mountains above 6,000 feet, 98 to 106 in the upper deserts and 102 to 110 in the lower deserts, according to the NWS.

Humidities will remain low, the agency reported.

This is an update. The original story is below.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diegans will notice a significant and abrupt change in the weather Friday, as a heat wave brings triple-digit temperatures to the region, forecasters said.

The agency predicted Sunday and Monday would be the hottest days.

