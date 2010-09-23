Padres beat Dodgers 3-1 to regain 1st in NL West - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Padres beat Dodgers 3-1 to regain 1st in NL West

Posted: Updated:
San Diego Padres right fielder Aaron Cunningham dives and catches a fly ball by Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Kemp during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2010, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas) San Diego Padres right fielder Aaron Cunningham dives and catches a fly ball by Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Kemp during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2010, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miguel Tejada hit his 300th career home run and the San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 on Wednesday night to reclaim first place from San Francisco in the topsy-turvy NL West race.

The Giants lost to the Chicago Cubs 2-0, giving the Padres a half-game lead as they returned to the top of the standings for the first time since last Saturday. It was the third time the division lead changed hands since the Padres lost at St. Louis to fall out of first on Sept. 16.

Tim Stauffer (5-4) allowed one run and three hits in six innings, struck out five and walked two. The right-hander made his fourth start since being recalled from the bullpen.

Heath Bell pitched the ninth for his career-high 43rd save in 46 chances. After Bell walked Matt Kemp, the Dodgers had the potential tying run at the plate, but Jay Gibbons and Casey Blake struck out to end the game.

Ted Lilly (8-12) gave up three runs and eight hits, struck out eight and walked one to lose for the fourth time in his last five starts. The left-hander fell to 5-4 in 10 starts for the Dodgers, who acquired him from the Cubs at the trade deadline.

The Padres scored three runs in the third. They tied the game 1-1 on shortstop Rafael Furcal's throwing error that allowed Chase Headley to score. James Loney, who had trouble handling the short hop, made a bad throw to the plate that allowed David Eckstein to advance to second base. He scored on Tejada's eighth homer of the season, making it 3-1.

San Diego improved to 10-7 against the Dodgers heading into their final matchup on Thursday. The Padres have won nine of the last 11 against their rivals and six straight.

The Dodgers led 1-0 in the second on a fielder's choice groundout by A.J. Ellis that scored Kemp, who doubled to lead off.

That was the extent of their scoring one night after getting shut out 6-0 in the series opener and officially being eliminated from playoff contention.

Los Angeles dropped six games under .500 for the first time since April 29.

Notes: Former Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda, who serves as special adviser to owner Frank McCourt, turned 83. "Sweet" Lou Johnson, whose Game 7 home run helped the Dodgers win the 1965 World Series against Minnesota, turned 76. ... Dodgers manager Joe Torre said Lilly, RHP Hiroki Kuroda and LHP Clayton Kershaw would be the starters at Colorado in the three-game series that begins Monday. ... RHP Cesar Carrillo was claimed off outright waivers by Houston after being designated for assignment by the Padres last Saturday. ... Bell is one save from tying Mark Davis' 44 saves in 1989 as the most by a Padres reliever other than franchise career leader Trevor Hoffman.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: Nevada rallying against Cincy; UNC eliminated

    NCAA Latest: Nevada rallying against Cincy; UNC eliminated

    Sunday, March 18 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-03-19 00:15:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.