La Jolla home prices 5th highest in the country - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

La Jolla home prices 5th highest in the country

Posted: Updated:

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - There's more proof Thursday the most important rule of real estate is still location, location, location.

We all know home prices in La Jolla aren't cheap. Now it turns out La Jolla real estate is some of the most expensive in the nation.

In this News 8 video story, Steve Price has more on how many zeroes a 92037 ZIP code will cost you.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.